Clair E. Ober, 87, of Manheim, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Menno and Minnie Greiner Ober. Clair was the loving husband of E. Yvonne Rohrer Ober and they observed their 33rd wedding anniversary in April of this year. For many years Clair worked as a truck driver for MG Industries. Clair was a member of Mount Hope United Christian Church, Manheim where he served as Treasurer and a Sunday school teacher. His interests include tinkering and fixing motors and engines.
Surviving in addition to his wife Yvonne, is a son, Edward Ober of Manheim, a step daughter, Kelly R. wife of Tony Hawryluk of Annville and a brother Donald Ober of Lititz. Preceding him in death is a daughter, Beverly Ober, a sister, Dorothy Shank, two brothers, Greiner and Leroy Ober and daughter-in-law, Amy Ober.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Manheim. In lieu of flowers contributions in Clair's memory may be sent to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com