After a long hard struggle with Parkinson's Disease and Parkinson's-related dementia (caused by exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam), Clair E. Miller passed away on September 17, 2021, at Harbor Healthcare in Lewes, DE. Born in Lancaster, PA, on July 15,1946 to the late Alvin E. and Esther (Hertzler) Miller, Clair spent his early years in Millwood near Gap, PA. After the family moved in 1960 to Port Allegany, PA, he decided to finish high school at Central Christian High School, Kidron, OH, where he graduated in 1964.
Clair attended Goshen College (Goshen, IN). He left school due to a 4-story fall while working on building the Coudersport (PA) Hospital. He was in a body cast for 6 months. He lost his college deferment and was drafted into the Army. He served in the infantry from 1967-1969. Clair was stationed in Vietnam in 1969. The experience marked him physically and emotionally for the rest of his life.
After Clair's discharge from the Army, he returned to the Lancaster area. On November 27th, 1970, Clair married Denise Smallwood of Christiana, PA. They celebrated 50 years of marriage last November. She survives him, along with their son, Christopher, daughter-in-law, Laurie Butcher, and grandson, Sebastian. Clair is also survived by his brother, Gene (Takoma Park, MD), sister-in-law, Jane Godfrey, and nephew, Jacob; his sister, Marianne Miller Noble (Lancaster, PA), brother-in-law, Howard Noble, niece, Jessica (Terrence Haynes), nephews, Taylor, Tanner and Christian (Maya Zegarra) and their son, William.
Upon Clair’s return to Lancaster he began a career in building and maintaining swimming pools. He owned and operated Miller Pool Service/Sunray Pools in Lancaster along with his wife, Denise, until his disability forced him into retirement. After their retirement they moved to Scottsdale, AZ for 9 years. They moved to WIlmington, DE in 2011.
Clair's many loves were his family, the Phillies, boating on the Chesapeake, traveling, a great story, a glass of fine wine and a good cigar. He also loved serving his community. During a company Christmas Party--Christmas was his favorite holiday--he said it didn't really feel like Christmas. He established a Christmas Fund to which his staff contributed $1 or $2 per week. The first year of operation, the Miller Pool Service Christmas Fund provided complete Christmas dinner boxes for 50 families. Over ten years, the program grew to where it provided Christmas meals for some 600 families. Clair's family thanks the staff of Miller Pool Service for their years of devotion to growing Miller Pool Service/SunRay Pools into the successful business it became.
Clair's family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to his devoted brother vet, Tom Tully, who faithfully stood with Clair through his last days. They also wish to send thanks to the staff of Harbor Healthcare, especially Beth Seeds who was always there with guidance, love and support; Michelle Kupfer Gosnell (aka "Florida") for her love and devotion; and to Nichole Jackson for her steadfast care and love. Denise wants to thank Beth Davis for always being there when she needed her and the support of the Octorara High School Class of 1969 for their support.
Interment will be at a later time at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, PA. Contributions in Clair's memory may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. www.michaeljfox.org or by mail to: Donation Processing, Michael J. Fox Foundation, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD.
