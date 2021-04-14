Clair E. Martin, age 78, of Lititz, PA, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday April 10, 2021 at home with family around him. He was the husband of Carolyn L (Oberholtzer) Martin with whom he celebrated 57 years of marriage. He was born in Clay, PA to Albert L and Mable (Eshleman) Martin.
In addition to his wife he is survived by; a son Gary N. Martin, (Sandy) a daughter Cheryl L Stephen, (Hubert) a daughter, Karen Martin (Lonnie deceased). He has 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, 3 siblings, Glenn Martin (Jean) Coudersport, PA; A. Dale Martin (Mary Ann) Lebanon, PA and Teresa Zeiset (Luke) Akron, PA. He was preceded in death by a sister, Marian Miller (Clint deceased) and brothers, Thomas Martin and Gary Neil Martin.
He was involved as a member of Millport Mennonite Church where he served in various capacities. He was owner/operator of Parkview Garage, Inc. for more than 30 years. He served in Gideons International, Family Commission of Camp Swatara, a volunteer chaplain at Wellspan Ephrata Hospital, prison ministry and two different types of community outreach.
His God given spirit and his Irish fire have given his family many adventures over the years. He has driven through 49 states, several occasions of driving to Belize, Central America, and traveled to Taiwan, Japan and Hawaii. He loved camping and nature. His heart's desire was always in helping others to find the Lord and uplift their lives. He recently expressed that he was a blessed man and was satisfied with his life.
Thanks goes to Wellspan Ephrata Hospital, Ephrata Cancer Center and Hospice & Community Care for their compassionate care.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held later at the convenience of the family. If you wish to share your favorite story or memory of Clair, you can do so on Cremation Services of Lancaster website: www.cremationlancasterpa.com
A living tribute »