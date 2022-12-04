Clair E. Kleinhaus, Sr., 90 of Lancaster passed away peacefully at Rose City Nursing on Monday, November 28, 2022. He was born in New Danville, PA on March 27, 1932 to the late Elias and Ella (Beech) Kleinhaus.
He enlisted in the Army in 1951 serving briefly during the Korean War ERA. Clair retired from Federal Mogul (Bearings Co.) after 33 years. He enjoyed fishing, horse racing and social clubs.
Clair is survived by his two sons Clair, Jr. and John C. Kleinhaus both from Lancaster. He is also survived by his nephews, 6 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
He was proceeded in death by his son Michael R. Kleinhaus. His two sisters, Cora and Daisy and a brother, Elwood and nephews, Norman and Daniel Kleinhaus and his grandson Brian Kleinhaus.
