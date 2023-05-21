Clair E. Hershey of New Providence, entered into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 20, 2023 after suffering from pancreatic cancer. He was the loving husband of Pamela (Gottshall) Hershey for 44 years. He was born to Lester and Edith (Steffy) Hershey on April 4, 1956 and brought up on the family farm in Parkesburg. He was a member of Calvary Monument Bible Church for many years and loved studying the scriptures. He retired from owning and operating Hershey's Farm Market, Parkesburg in 2021. After retiring, he and Pamela spent a year in South Carolina and were active in Oakdale Baptist Church until returning to PA for a hospice care. He enjoyed hunting and fishing but most of all, spending time with his family.
He is survived by his 4 children: Clair Hershey, Jr., Lititz, Tina Gordley (Andy), Costa Rica, Gina Spangler (David), Quarryville, and James, Coatesville, and 13 beloved grandchildren. He is also survived by 4 brothers and a sister: Daniel (Janet) Hershey, Charles (Rebecca) Hershey, Janice (William) Glenn, Duane (Joy) Hershey, and Mervin (Donna) Hershey, a sister-in-law, Sheila Hershey Williamson as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, a brother David (Sheila) Hershey, and a sister, Metta Hershey, and foster sister, Margaret Sera.
Funeral service will take place from Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, PA 17562, on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 11 a.m. with a viewing at 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Chris Lenhart will be officiating. Interment will be in Paradise Mennonite Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
