Clair E. "Gene" Gehman, 67, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly at Lancaster General Hospital, on Monday, August 30, 2021. Born in Fort Knox, KY, he was the son of Clair R. and Carol J. (Ranck) Gehman. Gene was the loving husband of Carol L. (Law) Gehman with whom he celebrated 48 years of marriage.
Gene honorably served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War era. After his honorable discharge, he worked as a hydraulic tech for Ladder Towers, a fire truck manufacturing company, for 25 years. For the last 19 years he worked as a hydraulic engineer for Advanced Fluid Systems. Gene found great satisfaction in his job and enjoyed being with his co-workers.
Gene was a man of faith and was an active member of Paradise Bible Fellowship Church where he served as a deacon. He enjoyed spending time with his church family, working in the yard, and sitting out back enjoying the view. More then anything, he loved his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, Gene is survived by his children: Jonathan T. Gehman, husband of Jeannie Rice Gehman, of Akron; and Laura Meghan DiBenedetto, fiancé of Marc E. Nimick, of Lancaster; 3 grandchildren: Day Decker, Skyler Gehman, and Phineas Nimick; and 2 siblings: Melissa Ellen Gehman, wife of Roger Culp, of Massachusetts; and Lee David Gehman, husband of Joom Wunluan Gehman, of New Holland.
A Celebration of Gene's life will be held at 11AM, Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Paradise Bible Fellowship Church, 3092 Lincoln Hwy E., Paradise, PA 17562. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gene's memory may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org/donate or to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org/donate. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com