Clair C. Hoffer, 78, of Manheim passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Chester S. and Kathryn Bamberger Hoffer. He was the husband of Beth Ann Frey Hoffer and they celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary this past April. Clair retired after 25 years at the former Raymark Industries, Manheim. Following retirement, Clair worked for J&L Building, Landisville and as a custodian for the Donegal School District. He was a member of Elstonville Sportsmen Association, Manheim and Big Chiques Bowman Club, Elizabethtown.
Surviving in addition to his wife are four step children: Jody Lynn wife of Tim Hess of Manheim, Roderick W., Jr. husband of Cindy Frey, William S. husband of Luann Frey both of Mount Joy and Jennifer wife of Wade Miller of Manheim; four step grandchildren, two step great-grandchildren and two sisters: Joyce E. Brandt of Manheim and Karen McBeth of Carlisle. He was preceded in death by his brother, Henry Hoffer.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Mastersonville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Clair's memory to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.