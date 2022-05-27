CindyLou Petersheim

CindyLou Petersheim

CindyLou Petersheim, 63, formerly of Bowmansville, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a lengthy illness. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late John R. and Doris J. Bidlack Messner.

CindyLou had worked at Dart Container for many years. She was a member of St. John Center Lutheran Church and enjoyed fishing and gardening.

Surviving is a sister, Patti Jean Messner of Ephrata; and two brothers, John R., Jr. husband of Bridget Messner of Denver, and William L. Messner of New Holland.

A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, May 31, at 11:00 A.M. at Memory Gardens, 319 Wabash Road, Ephrata, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org/donate To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Eckenroth Home for Funerals

209 E Main Street
Terre Hill, PA 17581
+1(717)445-5122
www.groffeckenroth.com

Sign up for our newsletter