CindyLou Petersheim, 63, formerly of Bowmansville, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a lengthy illness. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late John R. and Doris J. Bidlack Messner.
CindyLou had worked at Dart Container for many years. She was a member of St. John Center Lutheran Church and enjoyed fishing and gardening.
Surviving is a sister, Patti Jean Messner of Ephrata; and two brothers, John R., Jr. husband of Bridget Messner of Denver, and William L. Messner of New Holland.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, May 31, at 11:00 A.M. at Memory Gardens, 319 Wabash Road, Ephrata, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org/donate To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA