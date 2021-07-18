Cindy Swartley Mast, age 61, of Willow Street, passed away at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania of subarachnoid hemorrhage on Thursday, July 15, 2021. She was the wife of Dr. Daniel D. Mast with whom she celebrated 39 years of marriage on June 6th. She was born in Sellersville, PA, daughter of the late Vernon M. & Dorothy Detweiler Swartley. She was a member of the James Street Mennonite Church of Lancaster, where she was on the Oversight Board. She supported education, public and faith based, serving on Lancaster Mennonite School board for 17 years. She graduated from Eastern Mennonite College in 1981 with a BSN and the University of Pennsylvania in 1987 with a MSN in Community Health Nursing. In the past, Cindy taught Community Health Nursing at University of Pennsylvania, East Stroudsburg University, and Arizona State University. Most recently she was a case manager for Penn Medicine/LGH in Care Connections, facilitating complex care for individuals.
Cindy found joy and purpose in grandparenting together, often entertaining family and friends at her home where her garden fresh culinary skills were always celebrated. Always inquisitive, she enjoyed a broadening perspective through books and engaging dialogue, international learning tours, or supporting family and friends or others as we journeyed together. Trail bicycling or hiking or walking together around the farm were simple but meaningful pleasures enabling her fitness.
Surviving besides her husband are 4 children: Rachel wife of Justin Reesor of Stouffville, Ontario, Ian Kim Swartley Mast husband of Korinne Wenger of Oreland, PA, Andrea Lee Swartley Mast of Willow Street, Isaac Kim Swartley Mast husband of Hannah Reichart Mast of Harrisonburg, VA, 4 grandchildren: Emma, June and Charlie Ressor and Kiyana Wenger-Mast, 2 sisters: Deb wife of Rus Stauffer of Lima, OH, and Joy wife of Walter Sawatzky of Lansdale, PA. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Vernon Jr. husband of Nancy Oswald Swartley of Quakertown and Steve husband of Ruthie Rice Swartley of Silverdale, PA.
A life celebration service will take place on Saturday, July 24th at Akron Mennonite Church, 1311 Diamond Street, Akron, PA at 12 p.m., with a casual greeting time from10 a.m. until time of service, with light refreshments. A private burial will take place in the Akron Mennonite Cemetery prior to the life celebration service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mennonite Central Committee or Sierra Club. shiveryfuneralhome.com