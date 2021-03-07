Cindy Sensenig Coons

Cynthia Sensenig Coons (Cindy) of Lancaster, passed away March 1, 2021 at Reading Hospital Tower Health. Born in Ephrata, PA on May 20, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Clarence M. and Geraldine (Lorenz) Sensenig.
Cindy is survived by 2 siblings: C. Michael Sensenig (Sandra), Port Austin, MI and Patrick Sensenig (Joan) of Newmanstown, PA. She is also survived by step children: Andrew Coons Mazar (Shea) of East Norristown and Katie Ederati (Eric) of Lititz. She will be missed by her loving cousin, Barbara Reinhold (James) of Reinholds, PA and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Cindy was predeceased by a sister, Audrey Faye Sensenig Boyles.
Cindy graduated from Cocalico High School in 1971. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Shenandoah University, Winchester, VA and her Master's Degree from West Chester University in music education. The first 8 years of her teaching career were spent in the Appalachian Mountains of Kentucky at the Hindman Settlement School. Cindy then taught music for the Hempfield School District at Rohrerstown and Mountville Elementary Schools until her retirement.
Cindy's philosophy to life was to "love kids, love teaching, love animals and love to have fun!" Those who knew the Music Lady, knew this to be true!
A private service and internment will be at the convenience of the family. If desired, contributions in Cindy's memory may be made to Music For Everyone, 42 North Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
