Cindy Renee Reed departed this life for a better place, February 8th 2023. She was born Cindy Renee Herr in 1943, To William (Bill) and Barbara Herr in Lancaster, PA.
Formerly from Quarryville, PA. She has lived in Bradenton & Homestead, FL since 1980. She was preceded in death by both her parents.
She is survived by her husband Larry L. Reed, of Bradenton, FL. Her brother, Bruce Herr of New Mexico,
her sister Barbara Hoffert, of North Carolina and 4 children; Karen Weaver, wife of Daniel Weaver of Bradenton, FL., Rebecca (Becky) Musselman wife of Ed Musselman, Millersville, PA., Arthur (Art) Miller and wife Margaret (Molly) of Conestoga, PA., Tamara (Tami) Meek of Bradenton, FL., 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Two celebrations of life, will be held, in both FL and PA. April 1st at 611 62nd St NW, Bradenton, FL., and May 7th at 629 Conowingo Dr. Quarryville, PA.
In lieu of flowers the family would suggest donations to the Tunnels to Towers foundation or St Jude's Hospital.