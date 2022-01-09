Cindy Lee (Rhinier) Danz, 64, of Lititz, PA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Hessie (Rhinier) Kimmich, the wife of the late Lewis R. Kimmich.
Cindy was a welder by trade and worked for Ford New Holland, where she served as a Union President for the United Steelworkers Union and later Heil Enterprises before becoming disabled. Before injury and illness, she loved to waterski and was proud to ride her Harley. She had a firm faith and was recently baptized as a member of Lititz United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Loyal Order of Otters, Lancaster, and The Pequea Boat Club. Cindy enjoyed laughing, spending time with those she loved, and had a soft spot for all animals.
Cindy is survived by her children: Dustin L. Rettew, of Lancaster, Brent Bowman, of Lititz, and Melody Seachrist, of Lancaster. Cindy loved all of her wonderful grandchildren: Kyle, Carter, Neveah, and Lyric. In addition to her children, she is also survived by sister Debra Angelo, of Denver, brother Mark Kimmich, husband to Hope, of Bainbridge, brother Matthew Kimmich, husband to Gay, of Calhoun, GA, sister Pamela J. Kimmich, of East Petersburg, and brother Jeffrey Kimmich, Sr., of Lancaster, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Skye.
Services will be at the discretion of the family and will be posted on her Facebook page, feel free to share details with those who don’t have access.
Arrangements by Cremation & Burial Society of PA, Inc.
