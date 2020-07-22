Cindy L. Works, 71, of Landisville, PA passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Born in Landisville, PA she was the daughter of the late John Madilia and Claire Wagner Madilia.
Cindy worked for 16 years at Lancaster General Hospital as a Central Supply employee. She later worked for Child Craft Furniture before retiring. During her free time, she loved to work in the yard, cook delicious Italian food, and crochet. Cindy also enjoyed shopping for antiques and spending time with her family and three pet dogs.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years of marriage, James William Works, Jr., her daughter, Christina Decker Leonard, of Lititz, PA; her son, Joseph Madilia of Marietta, PA; two sisters and four grandchildren.
Cindy was preceded in death by her sister, Nellie Wilcox and brother, Johnny Madilia.
Funeral Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations the Pennsylvania SPCA, 350 E. Erie Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134.
