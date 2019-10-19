Cindy L. Sipes

Cindy L. Sipes, 61, of Narvon, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Phoenixville Hospital, after a brief illness.

Born in Berwick, she was a daughter of Robert Bower and the late Ruby (Mowery) Bower. She was married 38 years on January 1 to Joseph I. Sipes, Jr.

Cindy was a homemaker and attended Gospel Tabernacle.

Surviving in addition to her husband and father are three sons, Rocky Bower, Joey (Patty) Sipes, and Michael (Peggy) Sipes; eight grandchildren; and a brother, Dale (Nancy) Bower.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, www.seasonsfoundation.org. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.

