Cindy L. Christ, 71, of Lancaster passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at UPMC Lititz. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Thelma (Stoll) Muehleisen. She was the wife of James A. Christ with whom she shared over 48 years of marriage.
She formerly worked at Kerr Glass but later went onto work at the former Hamilton Watch Co. and Bulova Technologies.
Cindy had a heart of gold and would give her shirt off her back to anyone. She was very friendly and would spark up a conversation with anyone she came in contact with. Cindy always supported our troops and our veterans.
In addition to her husband Jim, she is survived by two sons, James C. Christ, Brandon L. Christ both of Lancaster; two grandsons, J.D., Dalton; sister, Cathy M. Koenig wife of Robert J., of Lancaster; nephew, Preston Mays. She was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Ann Oehme, niece, Valarie Margretta.
A Funeral Service will be held at 7PM on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St, Lancaster, PA. Interment will be private. Family and friends will be received from 6-7PM at the funeral home on Tuesday evening.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cindy's memory may be made to the PA Wounded Warriors, 1117 Country Club Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
