Cindy June Leese Derr, 64, of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, passed on February 21, 2022. Cindy was born on May 24, 1957 in Watertown, NY.
She is survived by her daughter; Rhiannon Ditmer of St. Albans, Vermont, grandson; Damien Derr of St. Albans, Vermont, mother; Mary June Walter of Elizabethtown, and brother; Jeffery Leese of Marietta, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cindy was a lover of animals, especially polar bears and took care of many friend's pets with love. She was well known at Kmart as the Classmate sightings ambassador for Etown Class of '75. She will be missed by many. A special thanks to Lisa Heilner and Mill Aller for all there help through this difficult time; and to the Class of '75 for all their donations.
A celebration of life will be held on May 21st. Time and place TBD. In lieu of flowers, please send money to any animal shelter of your choosing.