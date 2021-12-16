Cindy J. Myer, 60, of Lititz, PA, went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital following a brief illness. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Hummer “Skip” Cassel of Manheim and the late Judy A. Pietsch Cassel. She was the loving wife of J. Nevin Myer for 38 years on May 7.
Cindy was a 1980 graduate of Manheim Central High School and was faithful to Manheim Brethren in Christ Church for nearly 20 years. She had a heart for children and expressed that passion as a classroom aide and teacher of 2-year-old children at Manheim Brethren in Christ Preschool. Previously, she was employed as a pediatric dental assistant by Children’s Dental Health Associates in Lancaster.
In addition to being a caring and giving person, Cindy loved everyone relentlessly and unconditionally, especially her children and grandchildren. She greeted everyone with a warm, sincere hug, which qualified her as a “world class hugger.” She also loved to read and spend time at the beach and at The Loyalsock retreat in Sullivan County. She is remembered as a great conversationalist.
In addition to her husband and father, she is survived by two sons, Josiah C., husband of Tiffany Phillips Myer, of Chesapeake, VA, and Jordan Z., husband of Jennifer L. Hann Myer, parents of Adelina and Daxton, of Lancaster; two sisters, Sharon, wife of Rick Sauder, of Lititz, and Cathy Jenkins of Manheim; and parents-in-law, James and Faye Heller Myer of Lititz.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Manheim Brethren in Christ Church, 54 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA. There will be no public viewing. Interment will be private. The family will receive guests immediately following the memorial service. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made to Manheim BIC Preschool, 54 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545. A livestream of the service may be viewed at https://boxcast.tv/view/cindy-myer-memorial-service-607943. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
