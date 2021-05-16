Chrystopher Darlington, 33 of Strasburg. On Sunday May 9th, our wonderful and beautiful Chrystopher Darlington, of Lancaster Pa, left us far too soon.
Chrys loved so passionately and endlessly. His late great-grandmother, Dorothy Parker, was hugely influential in his life and one of his greatest comforts. His uncle, Blanford Parker, is his greatest champion. His son, Maddox is the love of his life. Chrys is forever loved by his mother, Holly, his father, Eric, his siblings, Ashley, Diana and Liam, his grandfather, Stephen, his grandmother, Saundra, his aunt, Andrea and his former wife, Kelsey.
Nature and music were cornerstones of his many passions and talents. Music filled his heart and soul and he could spend hours salamander hunting while identifying local floral and fauna.
A memorial service will be held in private and for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Conservation International.
"Limitless, undying love,
Which shines around me like a million suns,
It calls me on and on across the universe"
To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com