Chrysokona "Chrissy" Zalalas, 97, of Sunrise Ave., Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 13, 2022.
Born in 1925 in Kos, Greece, Chrysokona immigrated to the United States in December, 1969. She worked at Lancaster General Hospital for 17 years, and was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, and the Philoptochos. She loved helping with preparations for the yearly bazaar. She enjoyed Bible studies with Fr. Veronis, who was always impressed with her knowledge of the Bible and hymns, which she loved to sing.
She was married to Stefanos Zalalas, and together they raised thirteen children. She loved socializing, in fact for many years she called her children every night to talk. Cooking, baking, and sewing, Chrissy could do it all. Throughout her life she also took trips to Greece, Australia, Canada, and Florida to spend time with loved ones from all over the world. Chrysokona's favorite times were the visits from grand and great-grandchildren. She loved being a yia-yia, and always had a bowl of soup and fresh bread ready.
She is survived by her 13 children: Speros, husband of Mary Zalalas, Lancaster, PA, Patricia Zalalas, Lancaster, PA, Katina Hatzinikolaou, Kos, Greece, Eleni, wife of Stergos Marinos, Lancaster, PA, Kaliopi, wife of Stelios Kazlaris, Larissa, Greece, Diane, wife of Michael Matthews, East Petersburg, PA, Anthony Zalalas, Sydney, Australia, Mike, husband of Georgia Zalalas, Lancaster, PA, Demetria, wife of Michael Karoullas, Landisville, PA, Dean Zalalas, Allentown, PA, Angelo Zalalas, Lancaster, PA, Maria, wife of James Alexopoulos, Lancaster, PA, and Ellie, wife of David Stock, Lancaster, PA; 29 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Paraskevi Samaras Xristodoulou. She was preceded in death by her husband Stefanos Zalalas, her son-in-law, Dimitri Hatzinikolaou, a sister, Catherine Mandoukos, and two brothers, Stergos and Yiorgos Xristodoulou.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend "Chrissy's" Funeral Service from the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 10:30 AM with Father Hector Firoglanis and Father Nikiforos Fakinos officiating. The interment will take place at Conestoga Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:30 AM until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 or to Kindred Hospice, 1891 Santa Barbara Drive, #201, Lancaster, PA 17601
