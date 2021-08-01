Christos J. Hampilos, 58, of Lancaster, died on Friday, July 23, 2021. Christos was born in Lancaster, PA and was the son of the late Christos J. and Elaine J. (Katsaras) Hampilos.
Chris, as he was known by those who knew him best, was born and raised in Lancaster. The youngest of 4, he grew up knowing the ethic of hard work, and that's where you would find him. He would spend most of his time working. When he was young he and his siblings started working in the family owned corner store, Chris' Food Market and helped their dad maintain and run Maple Grove Swimming Pool. After both were sold he continued to help his dad, laboring on the family farm until it was sold. He worked for Walmart, Franklin & Marshall College, and Conestoga View; each for many dedicated years. Most recently he was employed by Giant. Throughout his years working, Chris made a lot of friends and knew a lot of people. There wasn't a place in Lancaster that he went, that he didn't run into someone he knew.
In his younger years, to take a break from the working world, Chris loved to go fishing with his dad and was competitive in the Tug of Wars and Tractor pulls at the yearly local fairs, winning quite a few times. He was an avid Eagles fan which was evident in looking at his extensive collection of Eagles memorabilia. If he saw you in the street wearing another team, if he knew you or not, he'd joke with you about how his Eagles were better. In his younger years Chris wrestled while at J.P. McCaskey leading to a passion for anything wrestling, which he shared with his dad. He wouldn't miss a WWE/WWF match, and collected every single wrestling action figure there was. He was loving and caring with an outgoing personality and would help anyone he could, when he could, without question. He loved and cherished being with his family and friends most.
He is survived by his sister, Joann C. Hampilos Torres, of Millersville and his brother, John C. Hampilos, of Philadelphia, also his Goddaughter and niece, Eleni C. Torres, of Millersville, and his nephew Christopher Torres, partner of Matthew Hesser, of Lancaster. Last but not least, his beloved furbaby, Princess.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 10:30am at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603. A viewing will be held from 9am-10:30am prior to the service. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Chris' Go Fund Me funeral fund at https://gofund.me/0d0582f.
