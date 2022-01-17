Christopher Z. Perry

Educator, Scholar, Athlete, Coach
Chris passed away on Thursday, January 13th. He died from natural causes, which caused a small vehicle accident.
In June of 2021 he was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer, and courageously endured treatment until the end of his life.
He graduated in 1992 from Penn Manor High School. While attending there, he was a member of the high school swimming team. He was mostly known for competing in the 100 yd breast stroke and the 200 IM stroke. His record still stands in the IM. He received 2-time All-State and Honorable Mention All American.
Upon graduation he received a University of Pittsburgh scholarship for swimming. In addition to his excellence in the pool, he had many achievements in the classroom. He graduated Cum Laude, and received the most prestigious “Blue Gold” award for most outstanding scholar/athlete in 1996, as well as the 1995-1996 Big East Scholar Athlete Award. Chris will forever be remembered on the University Walk of Fame.
He received a post graduate award to complete his Education Degree at Pitt.
His first teaching position was in the Fall of 1997 with the School District of Lancaster. Until his death he enjoyed 25 years with the district. He was known for creating “Tornado Man Mascot”, teaching in the Baccalaureate Program Psychology, and most recent Cyber School. He loved his students. He made a difference in all of their lives.
He also enjoyed coaching the McCaskey H.S. swim team. He spent 3 years in Japan teaching English to elementary children.
Until his cancer diagnosis, he enjoyed a part-time DJ business, and became well known in the area.
He also enjoyed coaching age group swimmers in the summer at Conestoga Community Pool and competing in swimming and triathlons.
He was associated with the Millersville Community UMC, YMCA, and LAC.
He loved visiting the DR in the summer, and gave generously to the Mariposa Girl School: bathing suits, caps, and towels were given to the children plus swim lessons.
Chris was always a bright light. He is survived by his mother Patricia, father Keith, and sister Amy. He was preceded in death by a baby son, Christopher.
He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends, and students.
Services will be held on Saturday, January 29th at the Millersville Community UMC, 163 W. Frederick St, Millersville, PA 17551. 9:30 – 11 AM visitation and 11 AM memorial service. Rev. Kerry Leeper will conduct services. Masks are required. A private graveside service will be held at the discretion of the family. Please omit flowers.
Contributions in memory of Chris can be made to the Mariposa DR Foundation, 213 N. Tioga St, Box 425, Ithaca, NY 14851.
