Christopher V. McIvor, age 47, of Lancaster, PA, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, April 21st, 2022. He was the son of the late Ken and Sandra (Eshelman) McIvor and the grandson of the late Lester P. Eshelman and Thelma (Beaston) Eshelman.
He graduated from Manheim Township in 1993 and YTI in 1995 with a degree in electrical engineering. Chris owned a business, Mr. Fix It, and repaired electronics for work and play. He adored cats and loved fast cars. He found peace in fishing and nature, and respected wildlife. One of his favorite places was the Chickies Rock Overlook Trail. He also enjoyed the beach. Chris liked action movies, music, fashion, reminiscing and joking with friends, and talking about antiques and trinkets.
Chris leaves behind a daughter, Chloe Janik (Chase Kendall) of Reading, PA, and two dear friends, Barbara Van Aulen, of Mount Joy, PA and Dave Salfrank, of Lancaster, PA, both a positive influence in Chris's life.
Services will be private. Memorial contributions can be made in Chris's name to the SPCA of Lancaster, or Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home directly.
