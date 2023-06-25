Christopher Texter (Lord Tex), Reinholds, passed away on June 18, 2023. He was the husband of Melissa Texter with whom he would have celebrated a 16th wedding anniversary in December. He was born in Ephrata on February 22, 1973, a son of Barbara John. He was employed by Four Seasons Produce. Anyone who knew Chris knew he loved music. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was 19 years sober. AA played a large part in his accomplishment. He was also known for his sense of humor.
In addition to his wife he is survived by daughters: Ariana wife of Taylor Anderson; Isabella and fiancé John Witenski; Sydney Texter and Ally Texter; grandsons: Adler, Arlo, Oliver and a fourth soon to arrive. He is also survived by aunts: Lisa Texter and Joan wife of Mike Kauffman.
There will be a gathering for friends to come and share memories of Chris on Saturday, July 1, 2023 from 1-3 pm in the Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N. Carpenter St., Schaefferstown, PA 17088.
