Christopher P. Smucker, 8 year old son of Emanuel R. and Barbie King Smucker of 340A S. Belmont Road, Paradise, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021. He attended the Old Order Amish Church with his parents.
Surviving are 7 brothers: John H. Smucker of Intercourse, Jonathan M. husband of Katelyn Lapp Smucker of Lancaster City, Joshua L., David A., Daniel J., Mervin R., and Raymond P. Smucker, all at home, grandparents: John L. and Rebecca S. King King of Leola, Henry B. husband of the late Emma R. Smucker of Quarryville, and great-grandmother: Rebecca Petersheim of Loysville, PA. He was preceded in death by a brother, Leroy M. Smucker.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 340A S. Belmont Road, Paradise, on Monday, September 27th at 10 a.m. EST. Interment will be in the Bart Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until the time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
