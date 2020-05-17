Christopher Myers

Our beloved Chris passed away in Chicago on May 9, 2020 at the age of 55. Chris graduated from Conestoga Valley High School, Williams College with a BA in English Literature, and Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management with an M.B.A. in Finance. Utilizing his education, Chris was a well-respected health care consultant.
Passionate about tennis, Chris fiercely competed in both singles and doubles and loved traveling the world to complete his own spectator Grand Slam. Visiting 41 countries wasn't enough to fulfill his wanderlust. He had hoped to see more.
As a gifted artist, Chris rekindled his love of art while in retirement. Near and far, he inspired others to discover their artistic talent. Renowned for his wry sense of humor, Chris amused family and friends with his eccentric gifts, imaginative nicknames, and clever one liners.
Chris will be deeply missed by all his friends and his family, Jay and Kathy Myers, Jen, Dave, Alexandra, Sophia, and Emma Poplyk, Melissa, Jose, Adrian, and Isabela Soberanis.
He Fought the Fight, He Finished the Race, He Kept the Faith.
