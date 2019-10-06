Christopher M. Shank, 50, son of Michael Shank and Judy (Geiter) Breen, was released from his earthly struggles and passed into spirit with grace and peace on Monday, September 30, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Heaven surely gained a kind, gentle and loving soul.
Chris was born in Lancaster, PA on August 28, 1969 and lived most of his life in Safe Harbor. He graduated from Penn Manor in 1987. His ingenuity, mechanical aptitude, and love of technology inspired him to pursue a career in information technology. He was a dedicated and tireless professional and spent 20 years with Barley Snyder law firm, most recently serving as Director of IT. Chris was respected for his technical competence and admired for his servant heart. Chris was an avid reader of Sci-Fi novels, a deep thinker, a Lego-maniac, a nature-lover, an artist and a Star Wars enthusiast. He loved family, sports cars, cats, autumn and chocolate chip cookies (without the chocolate chips). Chris also had an adventurous and playful spirit that we loved. A beautiful soul, inside and out, he had sharp intellect, a dry sense of humor, an easy going smile, a calm spirit and a loving heart.
Chris taught us all a better way. Forever kind and giving, he lived with compassion, patience and forgiveness. He embodied an essence of quiet calm, generosity, and loyalty. He lived a life of service to others and made a positive and lasting impact on many people. He will be deeply missed.
In addition to his parents, Chris is survived by a sister Stacey Knosky (Rick), brother Steve Shank (Lisa), and step-mother Rita Shank, step-sister Kim Weit (Eric), step-brother Darrell Reddinger (Lisa); 9 nieces and nephews, several feline friends, a large work family at Barley Snyder and many friends.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life Service on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at First United Methodist Church at 29 E. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA 17602. The family will receive guests at 3 pm and the service will follow at 4 pm.
Kindly omit flowers and consider a contribution to the "Chris Shank Memorial Technology Scholarship" to be awarded annually to a Penn Manor student pursuing a degree in technology. You may mail contributions to Penn Manor Education Fund, Chris Shank Memorial, P.O. Box 1001, Millersville, PA 17551. You may also contribute online at www.penmanoredfoundation.org/donate/