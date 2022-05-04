Christopher L. Heisler, known to his friends as Spice Heisler, age 51, of Willow Street, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at UPMC Altoona due to injuries sustained from an ATV accident. He was the beloved husband of Alison B. (Hershman) Heisler, with whom he shared 30 years of marriage, the proud father of Olivia Heisler, and the delighted grandfather of Avianna Heisler.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Frank, Jr. and Sandra L. (Kline) Heisler.
Chris was a graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School, class of 1989. From the time he was a teenager until a few years ago, Chris served as a volunteer fireman. He entered fire service with Lampeter Fire Company as a Junior Fireman and later transferred to Willow Street Fire Company, where he was promoted to Captain. He spent many hours training, attending fire school, earning certifications, and actively responding to fire calls. He served for 31 years when he decided to retire from active duty in order to spend more time with his family. His interest in fire service led him to seek employment with Lancaster County-Wide Communications in 1994, where he had a 28-year career, first as a telecommunicator, then assistant supervisor, and in 2016 became a primary supervisor for 2nd shift.
An enjoyer of life, Chris liked rock music, Harley riding, drinking beer, and smoking cigars. He recently reconditioned a John Deere tractor he inherited from his grandfather, and he was in his glory when he cut grass with the John Deere, while drinking a beer and smoking a cigar. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting. A servant at heart, Chris was very patient and always willing to help, never turning anyone down. Family was of utmost importance to him, and becoming a grandfather was his greatest joy.
In addition to his wife, daughter, granddaughter, and parents, he is survived by a sister, Jennifer Neubauer, wife of Jason, of Frederick, MD; nephew, Gavin Neubauer, of Frederick, MD; nieces, Ava Neubauer, of Frederick, MD, Fallon Gordon, of Harrisburg, and Morgan Enck, of Dearborn, MI; and his mother-in-law, Elizabeth Hershman, of Willow Street. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Frank, Sr. and Maude Heisler, maternal grandparents, Harry G. and Helen H. Kline, and his father-in-law, Melvin Hershman.
A Celebration of Chris' life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Grace Community Church of Willow Street, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA 17584, with a time to visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Interment will be private.
Please wear casual attire. Uniforms for firemen are optional. Fire Companies wishing to participate in the service and/or bring apparatus, please contact Craig Rhineer, Chief, Willow Street Fire Company, for direction.
The family kindly asks that you not send flowers, but instead consider a donation in Chris' memory to Willow Street Fire Company, P.O. Box 495, Willow Street, PA 17584.
