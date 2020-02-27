Christopher James Truitt passed away most unexpectedly from a heart attack on February 20, 2020. He had a home in Lewistown and had been living with friends.
He was born in Lancaster on May 13, 1968, an only child to Randolph Truitt, Jr. and Carol Tompkins Truitt-Spade, he was step son to Donald Spade. Paternal grandson of Randolph & Arlene Truitt Sr & nephew of Mary Kay Truitt. Most beloved maternal grandson of Samuel and Betty Tompkins, nephew of Jennifer Tompkins Achenbach, cousin of David Tompkins Walker, Heather Serverson and Matthew Achenbach.
His family was so important to him and Chris always made friends so easily. He was indeed the kindest of souls. We will miss him every day.
A funeral will be held at St. James Episcopal Church Chapel 119 N. Duke Street, Lancaster, at 11 AM March 3, 2020. No viewing will be held.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.hellerhoenstinefuneralhome.com
Browse »