Christopher J. Lyon passed away at home in Clearwater, FL, on June 3, 2023 after a brief illness. He was born in Uniontown, PA, on March 30, 1953.
Chris was predeceased by his mother, Ann Madore Poletz, his father, Robert Alexander Lyon, and his brother Boyd Lyon. He is survived by his son, Alexander Lakis-Lyon, his brothers Robert Lyon III (Joni), Dean Lyon (Bobi), his step-mother, Diana Lyon, and several nieces and nephews.
Chris graduated from Penn Manor High School in 1971, and studied at PSU Fayette. While in high school, Chris played soccer, but then found his passion for rugby playing for the Roses Rugby Club. In Lancaster, Chris worked for R. R. Donnelley. He later became an executive chef working at various locations in Florida.
A private family celebration for Chris will be held at a later date. If you wish to honor Chris's life, please consider making a donation to the boydlyonseaturtlefund.org.
A living tribute »