Christopher F. Beiler, infant son of Benjamin Lee and Rebecca (Fisher) Beiler of 1143 Lancaster Pike, Drumore, was stillborn on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Women and Babies Hospital. Also surviving: siblings, John Mark, Ruthana and Matthew, all at home; grandparents, Elam and Malinda Beiler, Drumore, John and Nancy Fisher, Strasburg; great-grandparents, Ben and Katie Beiler, Drumore, Ben and Malinda Fisher, Gordonville, Rebecca Fisher, Ronks, Malinda Stoltzfus, Bird-in-Hand.

Interment was in Drumore Cemetery. Furman's-Leola.

