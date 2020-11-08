Christopher Efthymiades, 84, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully in his home on November 5, 2020. He was born in Ioannina, Greece and was the son of the late Efthimios and Vasiliki (Loukas) Efthymiades.
Chris is preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Mary (Vekios) Efthymiades.
After serving with the Hellenic Armed Forces and volunteering as an interpreter with the World Council of Churches, Chris received an international scholarship. He graduated from Franklin & Marshall College in 1969 with a degree in Economics.
He was a cost analyst for Hamilton Watch and an accountant for Lancaster County Motors, but in true Greek entrepreneurial spirit, he opened the House Of Souvlaki in the early 1970s, on the corner of Queen & Vine, serving gyros and other Greek dishes. Later, he operated Chris's Buy & Sell on W. King Street until 2015.
He is survived by two daughters and a son: Nikki Sullivan, wife of Steve Sullivan, Sophia Efthymiades Martin, wife of Dale Martin, and Timothy Efthymiades, husband of Dr. Christopher Putney; four grandchildren: Rhea, Evangelia, Lydia, and Gabriel Christopher; and two sisters in Greece. He was preceded in death by one sister.
Funeral Services will be private and held at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, where he was a longtime member. A Livestream of the funeral service will be available on the Church website on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603.
