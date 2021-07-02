A loving father, husband, son, and friend, Christopher E. Miller, 38, of Willow Street, PA passed away unexpectedly on June 28, 2021. He was the son of John "Jack" Miller and Deborah Miller. He was the husband to Toni Miller for over 5 years, and the father to Austin and Alaina Miller.
Chris graduated from Lampeter Strasburg High School and eventually went to YTI where he obtained a diploma in motorcycle repair. Chris thoroughly enjoyed his current job as a truck driver for Gro-Mor Plant Food Company. He was also very active in the fire service, volunteering as a firefighter and EMT for his local community. A jack of all trades, Chris was your go-to guy and would do anything for anybody.
Chris's sense of humor and sarcastic personality will never be forgotten. He adored spending time with his 2 children, going fishing, hunting, and definitely cutting the grass. He was a master BBQ smoker and was passionate about whatever he set his mind on. Chris also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and making sure his truck was pristine.
Along with his parents Jack and Deb, wife Toni, and 2 children, Chris is survived by 5 siblings: John Miller (Virginia), Bryan Sheaffer, Missy Saam, Shawn Miller (Angie), and Joe Sheaffer (Nicole). He is survived by his mother-in-law, Regina Rice, as well as 10 beloved nieces and nephews. Chris is also survived by his support dog, Nasira, who will miss him greatly. He was predeceased by his sister, Jennifer Emerich.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 5PM at the Millersville VFW Post 7294, 219 Walnut Hill Rd., Millersville, PA 17551, on Friday, July 9. Please come as you are, no formal attire. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Chris's name to the Building Bridges Foundation at Anderson Farm, 230 Indian Hill Rd., Conestoga, PA 17516. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com