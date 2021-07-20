Christopher Daniel Lee Conway, 53, of Ruby St., Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday, July 18, 2021. Born in Indianapolis, IN, he was the husband of Alexandra Lilly Conway and the son of Morris Levi Conway and Ursula Unnewehr Getris.
At one time, Christopher attended Calvary Church. He loved playing in various bands and building guitars. He enjoyed muscle cars, his dog, "Zues" and was considered a rebel with a good heart.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four step children, Sebastian Szombathy, Charlotte Luna, wife of Joshua Luna, Stephen Szombathy, Ashly Nightdragon, wife of Collin, and four siblings, Rebecca Conway, Zachary Conway, Kyle Unnewehr, and Kevin Unnewehr, and three half siblings, Jordan Conway, Kiah Conway, and Jacob Conway. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Trinity Spakes, Justin Rolison, Jr., Abigail Luna, Jordyn Rolison, Valerie Szombathy, and Suyeong Nightdragon.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Christopher's Graveside Service at Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. with The Rev. Stan Maughan officiating.
Please visit Christopher's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »