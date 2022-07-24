It is with a heavy and saddened heart that we announce the passing of Christopher Daniel Bixby, much too soon at age 59. Chris passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on July 10, 2022. Chris was born in Lancaster to Alan W. Bixby and Donna J. Allmond-Harding. After completing high school, Chris enlisted and proudly served in the United States Navy.
Chris loved studying history and was an avid reader. He was a huge animal lover and loved spending time in the outdoors exploring nature. A natural athlete in his younger days, he was an avid Eagles fan.
Quiet by nature, Chris had a kind heart and welcoming spirit towards others.
In addition to his father, Alan of Lancaster, Chris is survived by his sister Cindy J. Hohenwarter (wife of Terry) of Millersville, 3 nieces, several aunts and uncles and several cousins.
In addition to his mother Donna, Chris is preceded in death by his sister Carolyn Bixby-Findley.
Family will receive friends on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602 from 1:00 PM-1:30 PM where a celebration of Chris's life will begin at 1:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Humane League of Lancaster
Friends may send online condolences to: SnyderFuneralHome.com