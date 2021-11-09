Christopher D. Pierce, 69, of Mountville, formerly of Wynnewood, PA passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021. For the past 30 years, Chris was a resident of Faith Friendship Villa, a home for adults with mental illness. His family is extremely grateful for the care and compassion that Faith Friendship gave to Chris. The fifth child of the late Leo and Peggy Pierce, he was devoted to his big family. Chris was always a free-spirit, a trait captured in a childhood story - home late from school one evening, his mother asked Chris where he had been. "I was just following the clouds," he told her. He was also a talented athlete who excelled as a swimmer and was an extraordinary Squash player. Chris had a wicked sense of humor, loved music and found joy in his favorite treats, especially Wawa coffee and hoagies and Cheez-Its.
Chris is survived by his brothers: Leo J.; J. Peter; Michael and sisters: Molly; Barbara and Connie. Also, many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister: Kathryn Cox.
Interment will be private. Contributions in Chris's memory may be made to: Faith Friendship Villa, 128 West Main Street, PO Box 567, Mountville, PA 17554. https://www.faithfriendship.org. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
