Christopher (‘Chris') Caton Kirkham, 52, of Wadsworth, IL formerly of Lancaster, PA, passed away January 17, 2020. He was born March 18, 1967, in Syracuse, NY. On February 1, 1992, in Lancaster, PA, Chris married Heather Steele. He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Heather Steele Kirkham; his parents, Michael and Marna (Houser) Kirkham; his brother, Mark Kirkham; sister-in-law, Jennifer Kirkham; nieces, Kylie and Brooke; mother-in-law, Luci Steele, and many more family and friends.
Chris graduated from Manheim Township High School in 1985, from Villanova University in 1989, and from the Naval Post Graduate School in 1996. Chris began his professional life as a Naval Flight Officer in the U. S. Navy before going on to hold executive/leadership positions at Kraft Foods, Coors-Molson USA, Abbott Laboratories, and most recently, his own consulting firm, Caton-Steele Enterprises, and serving on the board of directors for GR Structural Maintenance (Malaysia). His interests included singing and scuba-diving.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, with visitation from 10:30am-11:30am, service from 11:30am-12:30pm, at Grandview United Methodist Church, 888 Pleasure Road, Lancaster, PA with Rev. Andrea Brown and Rev. Chris Stephens officiating, and Navy Military Honors to follow. Interment will be private. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent in Chris's name to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (nmcrs.org). To send an online condolence, please visit LauraSambrano Funerals.com.
