Christopher "Chris" Brkopac passed away peacefully at his home on July 17th, 2021. He was 29 years old when he was called home. He was born in Waukegan, Illinois on October 7, 1991, the youngest of three sons born to Joyce & Kenneth Brkopac. He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth and his maternal grandfather Richard Terrill of Mifflinburg, PA. He is survived by his mother Joyce of Sunbury, PA, brother Kyle and sister-in-law Paige and their 2 children Tayven and Layla of Ephrata, PA. His brother Cory and his girlfriend Leaha of Boiling Springs, PA. His maternal grandmother Betty Kemper of Leola PA, and paternal grandmother Beverly Nault and her husband William of Escanaba, MI, His paternal grandfather Micheal Brkopac and his wife Mary Lou of Gladstone, MI.
Chris was well known by many as a great friend and good listener. He was a kind soul with a heart that touched many who knew him. He always knew how to make you laugh or smile. Chris always had a fearless sense of adventure yet a sensitive heart for animals and for people in all walks of life. He would reach out and help anyone in need at a moment's notice. His friendships spread far and wide through his passion for online gaming. One of Chris's last vacations was spent with his Mother, brothers, sister-in-law, brother's girlfriend, niece and nephew enjoying close family time and the peace and serenity of the OBX of NC.
Please join us in celebrating his life on Saturday July 31, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Interment will be at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Road, Lancaster, PA.
