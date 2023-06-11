Christopher C. Coolidge, 44 of Manheim, died of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on May 27, 2023. Chris owned and operated the Squirrels Nest Tree Service and was employed for many years as the chief tree climber at Timbers Tree Service. A free spirit, Chris loved riding his Harley, playing video games and spending time camping and going to the beach.
He is survived by his two daughters, Alyssa B. Miller and her fiancé Devin Kinard and Aubrey S. Coolidge; companion, Jessica Hiestand Schwanger; siblings, Shannon Kresge, Holly Price, Brad Price, Stacey Price, Zach Price, and his beloved canine companion Odin.
The family is being assisted by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
