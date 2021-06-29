Christopher Brazill, 48, of Lancaster, entered Heaven and into the arms of his father, on June 23, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born and raised in Lancaster, he was the son of Patricia A. Brazill and the late Danny A. Brazill.
Chris was a 1991 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. He attended Albright College and HACC in Lanc. He majored in computer drafting, engineering and computer programming. Chris was employed at Turkey Hill in Willow St. He also volunteered at CONTACT Helpline in Lanc.
He loved poetry and wrote beautiful poems, which won him several awards. He also enjoyed photography and would frequently photograph nature and woodland areas as well as Historic downtown Lancaster. Football always put a huge smile on Chris' face. He played football from age 8 through his senior year of high school. Chris adored the Philadelphia Eagles football team and had the pleasure of seeing 3 games with his mom at the Philadelphia stadium.
He will be sorely missed by his mother Patricia, his beloved 15-year-old cat Scooter, as well as many aunts, uncles & cousins. He was preceded in passing by his father Danny, June 1, 2012, his paternal grandmother, Julia Brazill and maternal grandmother, Virginia Segnor.
Friends and family are invited to attend a viewing at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA on July 1, 2021 from 5 PM-7 PM. A service will be held following the viewing. Please omit flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Feed the Children, P.O. Box 36, Oklahoma City, OK 73101 or Feeding America, P.O. Box 96749 Washington, DC 20090.
Chris' mother would like to thank all the wonderful and caring doctors, nurses, chaplains and staff of "6 Lime" at Lancaster General Hospital in the ICU. God Bless Them All.
"Chris, walk among the angels hon, love Mom"
