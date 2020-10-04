Christopher B. Presler, 61, of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of Norma A. Heisey Presler, with whom he would have celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary in December, 2020. Chris was born in Plainfield, NJ, son of the late Elmon and Florence Montross Presler. He was the Director of R&D for Valley Extrusions, Allentown for 11 years, and was a member of Victory Church, Greenfield Campus. Chris enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles, his family, children and friends, his dogs: Harley, Deco, and Riggins (deceased), the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Red Wings, NASCAR with Bill and Chase Elliott being his favorite drivers.
Surviving in addition to his wife, one daughter: Jennifer L. Bare, Felton. One son: Christopher B. Presler, Jr., Leader Heights. Two granddaughters: Morgan and Leeanna. One brother: Bruce A. (Amelia) Presler, Sarasota, FL. One sister: Sandra L. (Patrick) Elwell, Naples, NY.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held at Victory Church, Greenfield Campus, 1827 Freedom Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 on SATURDAY, OCTOBER, 24, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Curt Seaburg, officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 P.M. and also following the service, with light refreshments. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603 or Victory Church. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com