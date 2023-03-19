Christopher Allen Hackman, 44, of Buckeye, AZ, formerly of Lancaster, PA died suddenly, March 12, 2023. Chris was the son of Vicki (Fasig) Hackman, and Lloyd Hackman of Surprise, AZ, formerly of Lancaster, PA. He is also survived by his sister, Dr. Brianne Hackman, Scottsdale, AZ, formerly of Lancaster, PA, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Chris was a graduate of Garden Spot High School, New Holland, PA, and Penn State University, Smeal College of Business, with a bachelor's degree in finance. He was a lover and rescuer of animals, especially dogs, of which he had many throughout his lifetime. His dogs were treated with the same loving and gentle kindness that Chris extended to people he met in business and in life. Chris was the Founder/Operator of Phila-Deli AZ. He was a gentle spirit who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to: Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., Kanab, Utah 84741.
Messages of condolence may be left at hacknvic@gmail.com
"May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear how much we love and miss you and wish that you were here." Unknown