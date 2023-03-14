Christopher A. Smedley

Christopher A. "Chris" Smedley, 50, of Elizabethtown passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Hershey Medical Center. Born in Camp Hill, he was the son of Harold and Joanne Makuta Smedley of Harrisburg. He was the loving husband of Amy R. Waldron Smedley and they celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary in September of last year. Chris was a maintenance engineer at Nestle Purina in Mechanicsburg and St. Louis, Missouri. He was an active volunteer firefighter for Rheems Fire Company and a member of Seven Sorrows of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Middletown.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are three children: Kara wife of Shawn Marker of Mount Joy, Kaeleigh Smedley and Matthew Smedley both at home, two grandchildren: Jackson and Madelyn Marker and two brothers: H. Steven husband of Bonnie Smedley of Harrisburg and Robert husband of Angela Smedley of Aldie, Virginia.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Seven Sorrows of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 280 North Race Street, Middletown on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM with Father Tim Sahd as Celebrant. There will be a viewing at the church on Friday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass. Interment in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Chris' memory to National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, P.O. Drawer 498, Emmitsburg, MD 21727. (www.firehero.org/donate/) To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com