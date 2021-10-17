Christopher A. Earhart, of Denver, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at home on October 14, 2021, after a tough and courageous battle with cancer.
Chris was born November 28, 1966, in Reading, Pennsylvania, to Sandra J. Trimble (Randler) and the late Barry L. Earhart. As a boy, he could be found at Earhart’s Enterprise tinkering with cars in the salvage yard, or with his grandfather, Rufus Earhart, on the family farm.
At a very young age, Chris learned the value of entrepreneurship, and was always known for starting new and exciting business ventures. For the majority of his life, Chris was a trusted auto mechanic and went on to run a successful business out of his home. He also enjoyed buying and selling cars. Needing a change of pace, he also owned a lawn care and landscaping business for 10 years. At one point, Chris also found himself in the septic solutions business, an alternative to installing new septic tanks. Later in life, Chris found his passion in the equipment and party rental business, and he also enjoyed excavation and performing general contract work.
Chris loved classic cars, enjoyed long motorcycle rides, and spending time with friends, family, and most importantly his children and grandchildren. The greatest joy in his life was playing the role of Pop-Pop to his granddaughters. Chris’s wish in life was to always be surrounded by beautiful women, and he got his wish by having two daughters and four granddaughters.
Chris lived by the philosophy, “If we’re going to do it, we’re going to do it right.” He was a strong, proud and good man. Chris will be missed by many.
He is preceded in death by his father, Barry L. Earhart; paternal grandparents, Rufus M. Earhart and Rachel E. Earhart (Andrews); maternal grandparents, William G. Randler and Lillian M. Randler (Matthew).
Chris is survived by his mother, Sandra J. Trimble (Randler) and step-father Calvin T. Trimble of Ephrata, PA; sisters, Jackie L. Bauman, wife of Scott Bauman of Ephrata, PA, Melissa Jo Fisher, wife of A. Scott Fisher of Sabinsville, PA; step-brothers, Calvin T. Trimble Jr., husband of Missy Trimble, Timothy L. Trimble, husband of Meredith Trimble; daughters, Samantha L. Lapomardo, wife of Todd S. Lapomardo of Niceville, FL, Rachel C. Elliott, wife of Scott E. Elliott of Denver, PA; granddaughters, Kira Judith, Hannah Jean, Anna Joy, and Lydia June; his beloved dog, Luna; many nieces and nephews, along with countless friends and family members.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Blainsport Mennonite Church, 85 S. Blainsport Road, Reinholds. An additional viewing will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021, from 9:00 to 9:30 AM at Blainsport Mennonite Church, followed by funeral services at 9:30 AM with Pastor Sheldon Thorpe officiating. Interment will take place in the Brunnerville United Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Water Street Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.