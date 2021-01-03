Christine Virginia "Ginny" Cherry of Lancaster, 89, died on December 27, 2020, at the Mennonite Home, Lancaster PA. She was the wife of Rev. William T. Cherry, with whom she shared 68 years of marriage, and who passed away in October. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Paul Wesley Bare and Elva Bare of Parkesburg. She actively participated in her husband's ministry in a variety of ways-as a gifted and accomplished pianist, she was particularly active in music programs and worship.
She is survived by three sons, Steven Cherry of Berwyn, Ronald Cherry of West Chester and Douglas Cherry of Lancaster. Also surviving are four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family at Greenwood cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First United Methodist Church, 29 E. Walnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17602; or Mennonite Home Communities, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave an online condolence please visit:
