Christine “Tina” M. Gibble, 64, of Lititz passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at home with her husband by her side. She was the loving wife of LaVerne R. Gibble. Born in Lebanon, PA, she was the daughter of Essie Ray and Mary Lou (Jones) Kirby.
After completing her GED, she held various professional positions including a Dock Worker at Yellow Freight. In her spare time, Tina enjoyed completing puzzles, was an avid reader including reading the Bible daily, playing games on her tablet, completing diamond art and spending time with her adoring family which included her pets.
She was a Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star from 2006-2007 of James Buchanan Chapter #315 and was affiliated with Donegal Chapter #422. She was a faithful member of Faith United Church of Christ. She had a kind, loving and generous heart which was evident to everyone who knew her.
In addition to her husband, LaVerne, she is survived by a daughter, Crystal Crater (wife of Paul); siblings, Calvin “Skip” Barham, Joseph Kirby (husband of Kathy), Rose Shutter, Ruth Ann Ferguson, James Kirby and Lou Ann Hayworth (wife of Jerome). Also surviving is a grandchild, Dylan and a great-grandchild, Skyler. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by siblings, Frank Kirby, Ronald Kirby, Kathy Klopp, Carl Kirby and Mary Kirby.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at Faith United Church of Christ, 1204 Wabank Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Faith United Church of Christ at the address listed above.
