Christine S. Fanale

Christine "Chris" S. Fanale passed away September 5, 2019, after an extended illness at Lancaster General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Chris was born on July 24, 1935 in Shenandoah, PA. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, fondly known as Mom Mom. She left a legacy of love, kindness and faith that will continue through the lives that she has touched. Chris was a longtime member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Lancaster where she volunteered on the funeral committee. She also volunteered at the Mennonite Home.
Chris was a 1953 graduate of Shenandoah High School. After her graduation she was employed by the FBI in Washington DC and then was employed by RCA at the Lancaster Division in the Human Resource Department.
Chris's passion was cooking, gardening and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed golfing, watching college football especially Penn State and traveling to Florida and relaxing with her husband during the Winter months.
Chris was the daughter of the late Joseph and Sophie (Szalak) Pelsinski and step-daughter of the late Aldona Pelsinski.
Chris and her loving husband, John of 60 years are now reunited in Heaven. John passed away suddenly 10 months ago on November 15, 2018, whom she missed terribly since he was called Home.
Surviving are three daughters, Mary Anne of Lancaster, Kathleen, married to David Cherrington of Brownstown, and Tina, married to Mike Stump of Newtown, PA. Mom Mom loved her grandchildren. She had four grandsons, John D. Cherrington, Brian A. Cherrington, Daniel L. Sweigart and Bobby A. Peters, and granddaughter Kelly C. Peters. She is survived by her step-grandson William Stump and step-granddaughters Regan and Rebecca Stump.
She is preceded in death by her two brothers Leonard and Joseph Pelsinski, and nieces Tonya Pelsinski Aston and Robin Pelsinski-Kiser.
A Funeral Mass will take place 11 AM Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, with The Rev. Msgr. Richard A. Youtz as Celebrant. Visitation will be Wednesday form 10-11 AM at the church. Private interment in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 558 W. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
