Christine R. Kilhefner, 76, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Hershey Medical Center, after a longtime battle with cancer.
She was born in Lancaster to the late Galen N. and Laotta (Christ) Barry and was the wife of Eugene W. Kilhefner with whom she shared 53 years of marriage.
She was an active member of First United Methodist Church.
Christine was a career bank teller. She was an avid reader and enjoyed being active in her Sunday school class. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who devoted her life to her family.
In addition to her husband, Christine is survived by two children, Scott Barry Kilhefner, Leslie J., wife of John Felker and six grandchildren, Micah S., Divya Christine and Olivia H. Kilhefner and David J., Elise A. and Patrick S. Felker.
