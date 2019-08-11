Christine R. Harting Loving Mother

Christine R. Harting, 65, of Brownstown, entered into rest on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Sara Wheeler Shaub. She was the loving wife of David W. Harting Jr. They were married 33 years last April.
Mrs. Harting was a group leader at Weaver's poultry; also worked at Ohio Table Pad and Achenbach's Bakery. She enjoyed going to the mountains in Huntingdon Co., the outdoors especially fishing, her pets; she loved her kids and grandchildren and spending time with family.
Christine will be lovingly missed by: her husband; four children, Rita Buckwalter, Lancaster, David W. Harting III, Leola, Shawn D. Shaub, Pittsburgh, Michael married to Amanda Harting, Leola; five grandchildren, Ashley, Corey, Makayla, Brooke, Samantha; a great-granddaughter, Rylee; brothers, Paul Shaub, AZ, James (Nancy) Shaub, Narvon, Charles (Leona) Shaub, Cochranville, Roger Shaub, Quarryville. Several siblings preceded her in death.
Funeral Services: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola with viewing from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Interment: Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. Furmans-Leola