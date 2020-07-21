Christine Nicole Rhoads, 32, of Lancaster, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Bucks County.
She was born in Bryn Mawr to Stephen Foster and Jeneen (Rhoads) Frey.
Christine was a 2006 graduate of Cocalico High School. She had worked as a roll tender for LSC Printing. She loved the beach, getting her nails done, and spending time with her son and partner.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her step-dad, Linford "Cliff" Frey; birth daughter, Nevaeh M., a son, Kenneth Lightcap III; partner, Enrique Luis Narvaez; maternal grandmother, Kathryn Rhoads and her uncle, Brian "Mugs" Frey.
She was preceded in death by a maternal grandfather, Phillip "Flip" Rhoads.
A viewing will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th St., Akron, PA 17501. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions in Christine's memory be made to, Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries, 725 Gee Rd., Tioga, PA 16946. Please add "In memory of Chrissy Rhoads" in the memo line of your check.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.