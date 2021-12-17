Christine M. Wells, 92, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born Friday, May 3, 1929 in Jerseytown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edwin M. and Zelpha M. (Hendershot) Kreamer. She was married 68 years to Charles R. Wells.
In addition to her husband, Chris is survived by two daughters: Sharon Cless and husband Rick of Mountville and Stacy Flowers and husband Jeff of Mount Joy; a son Charles A. Wells and wife Grace of Elizabethtown; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Zelda Kreamer, a brother Blaine H. Kreamer, a sister-in-law Sally Kreamer and a nephew Richard Kreamer.
Chris earned her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Bloomsburg University. She taught in the Berkley Heights School District in New Jersey and the Lancaster City School District. She also substituted for the Elizabethtown Area School District. After years dedicated to their children Chris worked at Groff Meats in Elizabethtown, retiring in 1996. Chris was an active member of Christ Church United Church of Christ in Elizabethtown. She participated in the church prayer chain and worked at their clothing bank. Teaching Sunday School with Stacy was a highlight of her church involvement. Chris also enjoyed being involved in and working with the Women’s Fellowship group. A lifelong homemaker, Chris was devoted to her family and loved most being with them. She especially cherished her time spent with her grandchildren. Chris also played the piano, collected angels, was a member of a card club and had been involved with The Order of Eastern Star in her earlier years.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Christ Church United Church of Christ, 247 South Market Street, Elizabethtown at 2:00 PM. Viewing will be from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Interment will take place in Mount Tunnel Cemetery, Elizabethtown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Chris’ memory may be made to Christ Church UCC Elizabethtown. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.